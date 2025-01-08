VMI visits Samford following Bradley’s 30-point performance

VMI Keydets (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

VMI Keydets (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays Samford after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 30 points in VMI’s 70-67 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. Samford averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Rylan Jones with 5.9.

The Keydets are 0-2 in SoCon play. VMI is 0-4 in one-possession games.

Samford averages 88.7 points, 16.7 more per game than the 72.0 VMI allows. VMI averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Samford allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Fort is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs.

Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

