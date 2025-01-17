VMI visits Fox and Citadel

VMI Keydets (7-11, 1-4 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-11, 0-5 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VMI Keydets (7-11, 1-4 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-11, 0-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays VMI after Brody Fox scored 21 points in Citadel’s 70-57 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 at home. Citadel has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Keydets are 1-4 against SoCon opponents. VMI scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Citadel averages 69.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 72.3 VMI gives up. VMI averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Citadel allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paxton Davidson is averaging six points for the Bulldogs.

TJ Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Keydets: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.