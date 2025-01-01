VMI visits East Tennessee State following Peterson’s 30-point outing

VMI Keydets (6-7) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-6) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers…

VMI Keydets (6-7) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-6)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -16; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts VMI after Quimari Peterson scored 30 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-66 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-1 at home. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon scoring 75.0 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Keydets have gone 1-5 away from home. VMI scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

East Tennessee State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% VMI allows to opponents. VMI scores 12.5 more points per game (79.9) than East Tennessee State gives up to opponents (67.4).

The Buccaneers and Keydets meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Seymour is averaging 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Tan Yildizoglu is averaging eight points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Keydets: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.