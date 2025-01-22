VMI earns 91-82 victory over Furman

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Augustinas Kiudulas scored 22 points as VMI beat Furman 91-82 on Wednesday night. Kiudulas added six…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Augustinas Kiudulas scored 22 points as VMI beat Furman 91-82 on Wednesday night.

Kiudulas added six rebounds for the Keydets (9-11, 3-4 Southern Conference). Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 19 points while going 6 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. TJ Johnson shot 4 for 12 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Charles Johnston led the way for the Paladins (15-5, 3-4) with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Furman also got 18 points and four assists from Pjay Smith Jr.. Ben Vanderwal had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

