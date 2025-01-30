Virginia visits Miami (FL) following Cavinder’s 32-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (11-10, 3-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-8, 2-7 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-10, 3-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-8, 2-7 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Virginia after Haley Cavinder scored 32 points in Miami (FL)’s 70-63 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-4 at home. Miami (FL) averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cavaliers are 3-6 against ACC opponents. Virginia averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Miami (FL) makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Virginia has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The Hurricanes and Cavaliers match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrione Rogers averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Cavinder is averaging 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Latasha Lattimore is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

