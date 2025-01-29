Virginia visits Miami (FL) after Cleveland’s 30-point outing

Virginia Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-16, 0-9 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Virginia after Matthew Cleveland scored 30 points in Miami (FL)’s 98-94 overtime loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Hurricanes are 4-7 in home games. Miami (FL) gives up 80.6 points and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 2-7 in conference games. Virginia is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Miami (FL) makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Virginia averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Miami (FL) allows.

The Hurricanes and Cavaliers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Cleveland is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Isaac McKneely is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 12.4 points. Elijah Saunders is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 73.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.