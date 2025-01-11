Virginia Tech visits Stojakovic and Cal

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-9, 1-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (8-7, 1-3 ACC) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-9, 1-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (8-7, 1-3 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -7; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Virginia Tech after Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points in Cal’s 75-61 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Golden Bears have gone 7-2 in home games. Cal is sixth in the ACC scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Hokies have gone 1-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

Cal scores 77.6 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 73.3 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Cal has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

The Golden Bears and Hokies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.