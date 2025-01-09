Virginia Tech visits Carnegie and No. 13 Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-0, 3-0 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-4, 1-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-0, 3-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Georgia Tech hosts Virginia Tech after Dani Carnegie scored 28 points in Georgia Tech’s 85-68 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-0 in home games. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoesha Smith averaging 4.4.

The Hokies have gone 1-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Georgia Tech scores 83.1 points, 18.3 more per game than the 64.8 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 19.5 more points per game (76.4) than Georgia Tech allows to opponents (56.9).

The Yellow Jackets and Hokies match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonie Morgan is averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Rose Micheaux is averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 85.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

