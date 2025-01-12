Virginia Tech takes on Wake Forest after Wenzel’s 24-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-8, 0-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 2-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-8, 0-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 2-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on Wake Forest after Carleigh Wenzel scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 105-94 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hokies have gone 7-1 at home. Virginia Tech scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Demon Deacons have gone 0-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Virginia Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Demon Deacons meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wenzel is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hokies.

Elise Williams is scoring 10.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.