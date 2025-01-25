Virginia Tech puts road win streak on the line against No. 20 NC State

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (15-4, 7-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (15-4, 7-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Hokies play No. 20 NC State.

The Wolfpack are 11-0 on their home court. NC State is seventh in the ACC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Zoe Brooks averaging 7.4.

The Hokies are 5-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 16.0 assists per game led by Carleigh Wenzel averaging 3.4.

NC State averages 74.8 points, 9.0 more per game than the 65.8 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than NC State gives up.

The Wolfpack and Hokies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Wolfpack. Saniya Rivers is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Rose Micheaux is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Hokies. Wenzel is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

