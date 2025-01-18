Virginia Tech hosts Wake Forest after Sallis’ 30-point outing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-9, 3-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-9, 3-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Virginia Tech after Hunter Sallis scored 30 points in Wake Forest’s 80-67 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Hokies are 7-3 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Demon Deacons are 5-1 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Virginia Tech makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Wake Forest averages 70.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 73.1 Virginia Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is shooting 63.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Hokies.

Cameron Hildreth is averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.