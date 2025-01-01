Virginia Tech hosts Timpson and Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (11-2, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 0-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (11-2, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Virginia Tech after Makayla Timpson scored 27 points in Florida State’s 97-74 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Hokies are 7-0 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC with 15.7 assists per game led by Mackenzie Nelson averaging 3.3.

The Seminoles are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Florida State averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Virginia Tech averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Florida State allows. Florida State averages 33.4 more points per game (94.9) than Virginia Tech allows (61.5).

The Hokies and Seminoles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hokies.

Sydney Bowles averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 9-1, averaging 94.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.