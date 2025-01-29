Virginia Tech hosts Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-2, 8-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-6, 5-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-2, 8-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-6, 5-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame faces Virginia Tech after Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 89-63 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Hokies are 9-2 on their home court. Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Rose Micheaux averaging 9.3.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is the ACC leader with 41.6 rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 10.7.

Virginia Tech makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). Notre Dame has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Fighting Irish face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Hokies. Lani White is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.2 steals for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 89.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

