Virginia Tech hosts Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-2, 8-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-6, 5-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame faces Virginia Tech after Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 89-63 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Hokies are 9-2 on their home court. Virginia Tech is fifth in the ACC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are 8-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is fifth in college basketball scoring 87.5 points per game while shooting 49.7%.

Virginia Tech averages 75.6 points, 13.9 more per game than the 61.7 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Virginia Tech allows.

The Hokies and Fighting Irish meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Hokies. Rose Micheaux is averaging 12.4 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.2 steals for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 89.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

