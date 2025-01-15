Virginia plays SMU after McKneely’s 22-point game

SMU Mustangs (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-8, 1-4 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-8, 1-4 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -6.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts SMU after Isaac McKneely scored 22 points in Virginia’s 88-65 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Cavaliers are 7-2 on their home court. Virginia is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs have gone 3-2 against ACC opponents. SMU is fourth in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 5.6.

Virginia’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKneely is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Kevin Miller is averaging 14.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.