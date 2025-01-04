Virginia hosts Louisville after Hepburn’s 26-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -4.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Virginia after Chucky Hepburn scored 26 points in Louisville’s 83-70 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at home. Virginia is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals have gone 2-1 against ACC opponents. Louisville averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Virginia is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Cavaliers.

Hepburn is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.