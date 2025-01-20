Virginia and Boston College square off in conference matchup

Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-10, 1-6 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-10, 1-6 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Virginia in ACC action Tuesday.

The Cavaliers are 7-3 on their home court. Virginia allows 64.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-6 in conference games. Boston College averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Virginia averages 61.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 73.9 Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Saunders is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Donald Hand Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

