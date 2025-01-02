Vinson, Lipscomb Bisons to host Rougier and the North Florida Ospreys

North Florida Ospreys (4-9) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kaila Rougier and North…

North Florida Ospreys (4-9) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaila Rougier and North Florida visit Bella Vinson and Lipscomb on Thursday.

The Bisons have gone 6-1 at home. Lipscomb is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ospreys are 0-7 on the road. North Florida has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

Lipscomb scores 73.9 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.9 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 65.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 64.9 Lipscomb allows to opponents.

The Bisons and Ospreys match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bisons.

Jazmine Spencer is scoring 10.1 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

