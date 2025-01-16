Vinson leads Lipscomb against Jacksonville after 27-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-9, 1-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-5, 3-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-9, 1-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-5, 3-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts Jacksonville after Bella Vinson scored 27 points in Lipscomb’s 83-73 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Bisons are 8-1 in home games. Lipscomb ranks fifth in the ASUN with 13.4 assists per game led by Ainhoa Cea averaging 4.2.

The Dolphins are 1-3 in ASUN play. Jacksonville is seventh in the ASUN scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Saniyah Craig averaging 6.0.

Lipscomb averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claira McGowan is averaging 13.3 points for the Bisons.

Craig is averaging 8.9 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

