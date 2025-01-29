Vinson and Lipscomb host FGCU

Lipscomb Bisons (13-6, 6-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-3, 8-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lipscomb Bisons (13-6, 6-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-3, 8-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits FGCU after Bella Vinson scored 29 points in Lipscomb’s 85-76 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Eagles are 11-1 in home games. FGCU scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Bisons are 6-2 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is 45th in college basketball averaging 10.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from deep. Jalyn Holcomb leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

FGCU averages 72.8 points, 5.6 more per game than the 67.2 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Bisons meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is shooting 59.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles. Catherine Cairns is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Vinson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bisons. Claira McGowan is averaging 15.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.