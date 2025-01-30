Vinson and Lipscomb host FGCU

Lipscomb Bisons (13-6, 6-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-3, 8-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Lipscomb Bisons (13-6, 6-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-3, 8-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces FGCU after Bella Vinson scored 29 points in Lipscomb’s 85-76 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Eagles have gone 11-1 at home. FGCU is 14-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bisons are 6-2 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is eighth in the ASUN with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Vinson averaging 5.2.

FGCU averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Maddie Antenucci is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ainhoa Cea is averaging 8.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bisons. Vinson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

