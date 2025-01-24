Vincent leads New Orleans against Houston Christian after 24-point performance

Houston Christian Huskies (8-11, 5-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-15, 2-6 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (8-11, 5-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-15, 2-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Houston Christian after Jamond Vincent scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 73-61 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Privateers are 0-4 on their home court. New Orleans gives up 83.7 points and has been outscored by 16.2 points per game.

The Huskies are 5-3 in Southland play. Houston Christian is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

New Orleans’ average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than New Orleans has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedquavious Hunter averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. James White is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Julian Mackey is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Huskies. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

