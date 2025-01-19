Vincent and New Orleans host Northwestern State

New Orleans Privateers (4-14, 2-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-10, 4-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (4-14, 2-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-10, 4-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Northwestern State after Jamond Vincent scored 28 points in New Orleans’ 82-73 victory over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons have gone 6-3 in home games. Northwestern State is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Privateers are 2-5 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans’ 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The Demons and Privateers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Demons.

James White is averaging 18.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

