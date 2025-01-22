Villanova visits Strong and No. 6 UConn

Villanova Wildcats (10-9, 4-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-2, 8-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (10-9, 4-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-2, 8-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn takes on Villanova after Sarah Strong scored 23 points in UConn’s 96-36 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 8-1 on their home court. UConn averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 28.9 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova is ninth in the Big East with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Denae Carter averaging 1.9.

UConn scores 79.4 points, 14.6 more per game than the 64.8 Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 34.7% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Strong is averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

