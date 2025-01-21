Villanova visits No. 6 UConn following Strong’s 23-point game

Villanova Wildcats (10-9, 4-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-2, 8-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (10-9, 4-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-2, 8-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn hosts Villanova after Sarah Strong scored 23 points in UConn’s 96-36 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 8-1 on their home court. UConn scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 28.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

UConn makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Villanova has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 34.7% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strong is averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Huskies.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

