Villanova takes on Seton Hall after Bascoe’s 24-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-6, 1-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-6, 1-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Seton Hall after Jasmine Bascoe scored 24 points in Villanova’s 71-57 victory against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Wildcats are 4-2 on their home court. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.8 assists per game led by Bascoe averaging 4.2.

The Pirates have gone 2-0 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Villanova is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall averages 66.6 points per game, 1.4 more than the 65.2 Villanova allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Pirates match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Faith Misonius is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

