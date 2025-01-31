Villanova takes on Creighton after Longino’s 27-point game

Creighton Bluejays (15-6, 8-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-9, 5-5 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (15-6, 8-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-9, 5-5 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Creighton after Jordan Longino scored 27 points in Villanova’s 87-74 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats are 10-2 on their home court. Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 76.8 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are 8-2 in conference games. Creighton is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Villanova averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.9 per game Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is averaging 24.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Longino is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is scoring 18.3 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 16.7 points and 7.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

