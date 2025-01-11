Villanova faces St. John’s after Dixon’s 23-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-3, 4-1 Big East) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Villanova Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-3, 4-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -7; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on St. John’s after Eric Dixon scored 23 points in Villanova’s 68-66 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm are 10-0 in home games. St. John’s has an 11-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in conference matchups. Villanova is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

St. John’s makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Villanova averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Red Storm.

Dixon is averaging 25.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.