Villanova and No. 7 UConn square off for conference matchup

UConn Huskies (12-2, 3-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-7, 1-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sarah Strong and No. 7 UConn take on Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova in Big East action.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in home games. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 14.6 assists per game led by Bascoe averaging 4.3.

The Huskies are 3-0 against Big East opponents. UConn ranks second in the Big East with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Strong averaging 6.4.

Villanova averages 65.6 points, 12.4 more per game than the 53.2 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Huskies meet Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 20.3 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

