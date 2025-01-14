Vice and Marquette host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 3-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (12-4, 4-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 3-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Seton Hall after Halley Vice scored 20 points in Marquette’s 64-59 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Marquette leads the Big East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Vice averaging 5.0.

The Pirates have gone 4-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Marquette averages 68.9 points, 10.5 more per game than the 58.4 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marquette allows.

The Golden Eagles and Pirates match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Jada Eads is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

