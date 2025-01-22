Vermont visits Zuniga and NJIT

Vermont Catamounts (9-10, 4-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-12, 3-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (9-10, 4-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-12, 3-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Vermont after Alejandra Zuniga scored 20 points in NJIT’s 70-48 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders have gone 3-5 at home. NJIT has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 4-1 against conference opponents. Vermont is fourth in the America East scoring 61.1 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

NJIT is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 61.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 66.2 NJIT gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10 points. Zuniga is averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Keira Hanson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Anna Olson is shooting 61.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

