Vermont takes on Albany on 3-game slide

Vermont Catamounts (5-9) at Albany Great Danes (10-3)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks to stop its three-game skid with a victory over Albany.

The Great Danes are 6-0 on their home court. Albany is third in the America East with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Kayla Cooper averaging 8.0.

The Catamounts are 1-5 on the road. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 26.9 rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 6.0.

Albany averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Albany allows.

The Great Danes and Catamounts meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 17.5 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes.

Keira Hanson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

