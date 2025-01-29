Vermont takes home win streak into matchup with Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (11-9, 3-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-10, 6-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Binghamton Bearcats (11-9, 3-4 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-10, 6-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Binghamton trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Catamounts have gone 6-2 in home games. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 27.8 rebounds. Bella Vito leads the Catamounts with 6.2 boards.

The Bearcats are 3-4 in America East play. Binghamton is second in the America East with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Bennett averaging 2.0.

Vermont scores 61.3 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 58.6 Binghamton allows. Binghamton scores 5.6 more points per game (61.3) than Vermont gives up (55.7).

The Catamounts and Bearcats face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Olson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 58.8% over the past 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is shooting 40.3% and averaging 10.2 points for the Bearcats. Kaia Goode is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

