Vermont plays Bryant in conference matchup

Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (7-10, 2-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Vermont and Bryant square off on Saturday.

The Catamounts are 5-2 in home games. Vermont is fifth in the America East scoring 60.6 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against America East opponents. Bryant allows 61.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Vermont’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 59.2 points per game, 0.4 more than the 58.8 Vermont gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Vito is averaging 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Catamounts.

Mia Mancini is averaging 11.7 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.