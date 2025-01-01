Vermont plays Albany on 4-game road skid

Vermont Catamounts (5-9) at Albany Great Danes (10-3) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will look…

Vermont Catamounts (5-9) at Albany Great Danes (10-3)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will look to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Catamounts take on Albany.

The Great Danes have gone 6-0 in home games. Albany ranks second in the America East with 14.1 assists per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 2.7.

The Catamounts are 1-5 on the road. Vermont is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

Albany scores 67.9 points, 8.5 more per game than the 59.4 Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Albany have averaged.

The Great Danes and Catamounts meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is shooting 59.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Great Danes.

Anna Olson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.