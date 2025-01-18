Verhulst leads No. 13 Oklahoma against No. 2 South Carolina after 38-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (17-1, 5-0 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (17-1, 5-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oklahoma visits No. 2 South Carolina after Payton Verhulst scored 38 points in Oklahoma’s 80-63 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 8-0 in home games. South Carolina scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 26.9 points per game.

The Sooners are 3-2 against conference opponents. Oklahoma is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina scores 81.7 points, 17.0 more per game than the 64.7 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 34.1% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Sooners meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is averaging 11.8 points for the Gamecocks.

Raegan Beers is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Sooners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.