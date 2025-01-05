Verhulst hits 2 late free throws help No. 9 Oklahoma hang on against No. 15 Tennessee 87-86

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points including two free throws with 50 seconds left in the game…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points including two free throws with 50 seconds left in the game to help No. 9 Oklahoma hold on for an 87-86 win over No. 15 Tennessee on Sunday.

The Volunteers (13-1, 1-1 in Southeastern Conference) rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit. They scored eight points in the final 1:15 of the game, led by two 3-pointers from Jewel Spear, who finished with 28 points. Sara Puckett’s 3-point attempt with five seconds left that would have won the game for Tennessee missed.

The Sooners (13-2, 1-1) got 13 points and eight rebounds from Raegan Beers and 11 points each from Reyna Scott and Liz Scott.

Samara Spencer and Talaysia Cooper each scored 16 for Tennessee. Ruby Whitehorn had 13.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: The Sooners were a dominant presence in the Big 12 Conference for years. Now, Oklahoma is just a part of the upper tier of the Southeastern Conference top-heavy with talent. Beers, a 6-foot-4 junior post, has been a cornerstone of the transition. She’s not the most mobile, but is consistent.

Tennessee: The big question is: How will coach Kim Caldwell’s run-and-gun high-octane offense fit in against SEC competition? It may take a while to get a firm answer, but she has had success at many different levels before this stop.

Key moment

Oklahoma stretched the lead to double digits for the first time midway through the third quarter. Lexy Keys hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 17-3 run for a 65-47 lead.

Key stat

Both teams substituted liberally in a fast-paced game. Oklahoma’s bench outscored Tennessee, 45-9.

Up next

Oklahoma travels to Mississippi State while Tennessee plays host to No. 6 LSU, both on Thursday night.

