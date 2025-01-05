Verhulst and No. 9 Oklahoma host No. 15 Tennessee

Oklahoma Sooners (12-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 1-0 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (12-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 1-0 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Oklahoma visits No. 15 Tennessee after Payton Verhulst scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 80-73 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Volunteers are 8-0 in home games. Tennessee has a 10-0 record against teams over .500.

The Sooners have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is second in the SEC scoring 45.3 points per game in the paint led by Raegan Beers averaging 13.3.

Tennessee averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 6.6 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Tennessee gives up.

The Volunteers and Sooners square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is shooting 53.2% and averaging 17.9 points for the Volunteers.

Beers is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Sooners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 10-0, averaging 99.6 points, 40.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 89.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.