Velasco, Bowling Green Falcons square off against the Toledo Rockets

Bowling Green Falcons (9-9, 3-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (12-5, 4-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amy Velasco and Bowling Green visit Sammi Mikonovwicz and Toledo in MAC action.

The Rockets are 7-1 in home games. Toledo has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Falcons are 3-4 in MAC play. Bowling Green ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Toledo’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The Rockets and Falcons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khera Goss is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 11.8 points. Mikonovwicz is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Erika Porter is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Falcons. Lexi Fleming is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

