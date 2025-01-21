Velasco, Bowling Green Falcons host the Western Michigan Broncos

Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 4-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-8, 3-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 4-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-8, 3-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Bowling Green in MAC action Wednesday.

The Falcons are 6-1 on their home court. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Paige Kohler averaging 4.4.

The Broncos are 4-2 in conference games. Western Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Bowling Green is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is averaging 16.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Falcons.

Hannah Spitzley is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

