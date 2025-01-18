VCU visits Richmond following Ullstrom’s 30-point game

VCU Rams (9-9, 3-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-5, 5-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

VCU Rams (9-9, 3-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-5, 5-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts VCU after Rachel Ullstrom scored 30 points in Richmond’s 98-60 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Spiders have gone 6-2 in home games. Richmond has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 3-3 in conference games. VCU ranks ninth in the A-10 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mykel Parham averaging 6.8.

Richmond makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.2 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). VCU averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Richmond allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ullstrom is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.1 points and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

