VCU visits Duquesne after McConell’s 20-point game

VCU Rams (10-11, 4-5 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-6, 4-4 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays VCU after Megan McConnell scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 67-57 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Dukes have gone 9-3 at home. Duquesne is sixth in the A-10 with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by McConell averaging 5.3.

The Rams have gone 4-5 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

Duquesne makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). VCU averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Duquesne allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is averaging 19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 4.1 steals for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

