VCU secures 81-57 victory over Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored 24 points as VCU beat Rhode Island 81-57 on Tuesday night.

Bamisile shot 10 for 18, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Rams (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga scored 15 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Jack Clark shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Sebastian Thomas finished with 19 points and two steals for the Rams (14-5, 3-4). Jaden House added 15 points and two steals for Rhode Island. David Green had eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

VCU took the lead with 19:42 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-34 at halftime, with Bamisile racking up 14 points. VCU outscored Rhode Island in the second half by 18 points, with Shulga scoring a team-high 11 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

