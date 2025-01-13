VCU hosts Jimerson and Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (10-6, 3-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-4, 2-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (10-6, 3-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-4, 2-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits VCU after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 73-68 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Rams have gone 8-0 at home. VCU is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens are 3-0 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is seventh in the A-10 scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Robbie Avila averaging 7.8.

VCU averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game VCU gives up.

The Rams and Billikens meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Bamisile is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rams.

Jimerson is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

