VCU hosts Fordham after Johnson’s 21-point showing

Fordham Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-4, 1-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fordham Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-4, 1-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits VCU after Jackie Johnson III scored 21 points in Fordham’s 86-66 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The VCU Rams are 7-0 on their home court. VCU averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Fordham Rams are 0-2 in A-10 play. Fordham is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 12.7 more points per game (75.3) than VCU gives up (62.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bamisile is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the VCU Rams.

Johnson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Fordham Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.