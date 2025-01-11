VCU and Saint Joseph’s (PA) face off in conference matchup

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-3, 3-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-8, 2-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-3, 3-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-8, 2-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Laura Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA) take on Mary-Anna Asare and VCU in A-10 action.

The Rams have gone 5-3 in home games. VCU averages 59.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Ziegler averaging 11.7.

VCU makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game VCU allows.

The Rams and Hawks match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asare is averaging 15.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Rams.

Mackenzie Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.