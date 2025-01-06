Vasquez and UAB host Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (8-7, 1-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (8-7, 1-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Tulane after Alejandro scored 27 points in UAB’s 83-51 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Blazers have gone 7-3 in home games. UAB is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Green Wave are 2-0 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks third in the AAC allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

UAB’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 76.7 points per game, 1.8 more than the 74.9 UAB allows.

The Blazers and Green Wave match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Blazers.

Kam Williams averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.