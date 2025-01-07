Vasquez and UAB host Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (8-7, 1-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Tulane Green Wave (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (8-7, 1-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -8.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Tulane after Alejandro scored 27 points in UAB’s 83-51 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Blazers are 7-3 on their home court. UAB leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 9.9 rebounds.

The Green Wave have gone 2-0 against AAC opponents. Tulane averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

UAB’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Green Wave meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 15.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Blazers.

Kam Williams is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.