VanSickle leads SFA against Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (4-7, 1-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (11-2, 1-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-7, 1-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (11-2, 1-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on Houston Christian after Avery VanSickle scored 31 points in SFA’s 113-33 win against the Texas A&M-San Antonio Jaguars.

The Ladyjacks are 4-0 in home games. SFA is seventh in the Southland with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Key Roseby averaging 1.7.

The Huskies have gone 1-1 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian gives up 61.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

SFA averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game SFA gives up.

The Ladyjacks and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanSickle averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc.

Erin Maguire is shooting 32.7% and averaging 10.4 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 51.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.