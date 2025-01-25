Vanderbilt visits No. 19 Alabama following Green’s 21-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-4, 3-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 4-2 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-4, 3-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 4-2 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama hosts Vanderbilt after Zaay Green scored 21 points in Alabama’s 94-62 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-1 in home games. Alabama is fifth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 60.2 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

The Commodores have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is ninth in college basketball with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 3.7.

Alabama makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Vanderbilt scores 26.6 more points per game (86.8) than Alabama allows to opponents (60.2).

The Crimson Tide and Commodores match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 16.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aaliyah Nye is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Oliver is averaging four points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists for the Commodores. Pierre is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

